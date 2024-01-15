Kane Williamson likely to be ruled out of remainder T20Is against Pakistan due to hamstring injury 

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson's 2023 was ravaged by injuries, and it seems like 2024 has followed suit. The ace batter sustained an injury during the second T20I against Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton, and he might not partake in the remaining three matches of the series.

Williamson was retired hurt on 26 runs off 15 deliveries after he injured his hamstring in the first innings. He did not take any further part in the game, with veteran Tim Southee overseeing the proceedings on the field.

New Zealand had planned to rest Williamson for the third T20I of the series in Dunedin as part of his knee rehabilitation. The right-handed batter sustained a major knee injury in March 2023 and has been managing the situation ever since making his return at the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

“With the test matches so close as well, which probably in the big scheme of things, in the short term for us, has a higher priority, I think it's likely we'll try and make sure that he is right for that," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said.

Williamson has returned home while the rest of the squad has traveled back to Auckland to take a flight for their next destination - Dunedin.

The skipper will have a scan on Monday, with the extent of the injury set to be confirmed on the same day or at most by Tuesday, once the results are ready.

Tim Seifert likely to replace Williamson in the T20I playing XI

New Zealand have claimed a near unassailable 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against Pakistan. Tim Seifert, the lone batting option on the bench, is likely to slot in at No. 3 in the latter half of the series following Williamson's departure.

While Southee served as captain on an interim basis in the second T20I, it will be all-rounder Mitchell Santner who will lead the side in the final three matches. The left-arm spinner missed the series opener after being tested positive for COVID-19. He returned to the fold after replacing Matt Henry in the second T20I.

"We monitored his symptoms over the next 48 hours and he improved significantly. There's no mandatory stand-down period in New Zealand now in terms of what you have to do, but from a symptom perspective, he was fine to play, so he played last night," Stead said.

The third T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, January 17, in Dunedin.

