Kane Williamson overtakes Smith, Kohli to become the No. 1 batsman in ICC Test batting rankings

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson finished 2020 on an ultimate high, as the No. 1 ranked Test batsman in the latest ICC Test batting rankings. Kane Williamson went past two other modern-day run-machines, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, to occupy the top slot.

Kane Williamson was awarded 13 rating points for his scores of 129 and 21 in the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan at Mount Maunganui. He now has 890 points to his name.

Despite being on paternity leave, Indian captain Kohli remains steady at the No. 2 slot with 879 points. Following a poor show in the Boxing Day Test against India, in which he managed only 0 and 8, Smith has slipped below Kohli, with 877 points in the ICC Test batting rankings.

Kane Willamson had last occupied the No. 1 slot back in 2015. Since then, either Smith or Kohli have been at the top of the rankings. In 2020 as well, Smith was No. 1 for 313 days and Kohli for 51.

How it started v how it's going 😅 pic.twitter.com/XKyEJUgUAS — ICC (@ICC) December 31, 2020

Ajinkya Rahane jumps to No. 6 in ICC Test batting rankings

Following his brilliant 112 in the Melbourne Test, stand-in India captain Ajinkya Rahane has jumped five places to No. 6 in the ICC Test batting rankings. Rahane now has 784 points. His career-best ranking has been No. 5, which he achieved in October 2019.

Among other gainers, Kiwi legend Ross Taylor moved up three places to the 14th rank, having contributed a crucial 70 in the Mount Maunganui Test against Pakistan.

For Pakistan, Fawad Alam made a brilliant century in a losing cause in the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand, in the second innings. The knock catapulted him 80 places to the 102nd position.

🇦🇺 Mitchell Starc enters top five

🇮🇳 R Ashwin jumps to No.7

🇮🇳 Jasprit Bumrah becomes No.9



Latest update in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings 👉 https://t.co/OMjjVwOboH pic.twitter.com/RLU1nMpfoV — ICC (@ICC) December 31, 2020

Further, Mohammad Rizwan, who also impressed with 71 and 60, moved up 27 places to occupy a career-best rank of 47 in the ICC Test batting rankings.