Kane Williamson reveals the one shot he would steal from another batter [Watch]

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has said that if there was a shot from another batter that he had the option to steal, it would have to be Virat Kohli's flick off the pads. The 34-year-old also said that Sachin Tendulkar was his cricketing idol while growing up.

Williamson and Kohli have been contemporaries since they played at the 2008 Under-19 World Cup and have been batting lynchpins for New Zealand and India for a number of years.

Williamson recently responded to questions posed by children through JioStar's "Star Nahi Far" initiative.

“I think it would be Virat Kohli’s flick off his legs. My cricketing idol was a guy who played at the maidan (ground) we were just at, actually. [On who was his cricketing idol growing up] Sachin Tendulkar, he is the legend. He’s still playing sometimes, I see."

The 34-year-old was also asked about the thoughts running through his head during the final overs of the 2019 ICC ODI World Cup final against England at Lord's. The batter said the ball hitting the batter's bat and going for four did not happen often but admitted that it was an uncontrollable moment.

"It doesn't happen often but we have seen it before. The tough part was being a World Cup final, being so late in the game it was a circumstance, it was tough to correct. It had a huge impact on the game. It was disappointing but no one's fault, it was one of those uncontrollable moments that you get reminded of all the time," Williamson said.

Kane Williamson goes unsold at the 2025 IPL auction

After a consistent run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with franchises such as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT), Kane Williamson went unsold at the mega-auction in November 2024.

The batter has amassed 2,128 runs in 79 matches at a strike rate of 125.62 and a best score of 89. He captained SRH to a runner-up finish in the 2018 edition of the tournament. It was also Williamson's best year as a batter in the IPL, as he scored 735 runs in 17 matches with a highest score of 84.

Williamson was part of the GT squad during the 2024 IPL and played two matches for the franchise.

