Kane Williamson ruled out of NZ vs SA 2023 World Cup clash

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will miss his side's 2023 World Cup encounter against South Africa at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

The development came even as Williamson batted in the nets for the last two days. The right-handed batter will be assessed ahead of his team's game against Pakistan on Saturday.

“Kane Williamson has been ruled out of Wednesday’s match against @ProteasMenCSA. Williamson has batted in the nets the last two days but has been ruled out of a return to match action tomorrow. He will be assessed again ahead of the side’s next match against @TheRealPCB,” the Blackcaps wrote on X.

For the unversed, Williamson came into the World Cup after recovering from a knee injury that he sustained while representing the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023.

The 33-year-old missed out on New Zealand's first two World Cup games against England and the Netherlands but returned in style with an outstanding 78-run knock against Bangladesh.

The middle-order batter, however, was hit on his left glove by a throw while taking a quick single against the Bangla Tigers. Since then, he has missed the last three games against Afghanistan, India, and Australia.

The news of Williamson missing the game against South Africa comes as a huge setback for the 2019 runners-up, who have lost their last two games. He has amassed 670 runs in 17 ODIs at an average of 47.86 against the Proteas, including two tons and three half-centuries.

In Williamson's absence, Will Young has managed 173 runs, including two fifties, in five matches at an average of 34.6.

However, all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has more aptly filled the void with 406 runs in six games at an average of 81.2, hitting two centuries and as many fifties in the process. Bur Ravindra failed to take the Kiwis past the finish line despite smashing 116 runs off 89 balls against the Aussies in his last game.

Kane Williamson’s New Zealand 3rd in the 2023 World Cup points table

New Zealand are currently placed third in the 2023 World Cup points table with eight points from six games. They are only behind India (12) and South Africa (10).

The Kiwis won their first four games against defending champions England, the Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. However, they then lost to India and Australia by four wickets and five runs, respectively.

A win against South Africa will help New Zealand strengthen their chances of qualifying for the semifinals.