Kane Williamson set to miss 3rd T20I against India due to a pre-arranged medical appointment; Tim Southee to lead New Zealand 

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the third and final T20I of the series against India to attend a pre-arranged medical appointment. In the skipper's absence, senior bowler Tim Southee will be leading the side as the Blackcaps face a 1-0 deficit heading into the series finale.

Mark Chapman has been named Williamson's replacement for the third T20I. Chapman will join the New Zealand camp in Napier on Monday, November 21.

Williamson, meanwhile, is expected to be part of the ensuing three-match ODI series against the Men in Blue. He is slated to rejoin the squad on Wednesday, November 23, in Auckland, where the first ODI will be played.

Williamson has struggled with injury concerns, especially with his elbow, which has played a pivotal role in his poor form. However, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead confirmed that the medical appointment had nothing to do with his elbow issues. He said:

“Kane’s been trying to get this booked in for a while now, but unfortunately it hasn’t been able to fit into our schedule. The health and well-being of our players and staff is paramount, and we look forward to seeing him in Auckland."

Commenting on the prospect of Chapman making it into the squad as a replacement player, Stead said:

“He’s a quality player who offers good versatility in the order.”

Chapman was part of the T20 World Cup 2022 squad. He played just one game, the first contest against Australia.

Kane Williamson top-scored for New Zealand in heavy loss against India in second T20I

The Blackcaps were blown away by a scintillating knock by Suryakumar Yadav in the second T20I of the series at Mount Maunganui. The hosts faced a heavy 65-run defeat, which was also their ninth successive loss to India in the shortest format.

Chasing 192 for victory, Williamson top-scored for the Blackcaps. However, his 61-run knock came off 52 deliveries, meaning that the hosts were never really in the run chase.

Following the comprehensive defeat, the skipper said in the post-match presentation:

"It was not our best effort. Surya's innings was out of this world. One of the best knocks I've ever seen. Some of those shots, I've never seen before. They were outstanding, we weren't upto mark. We didn't get momentum with the ball, didn't get enough wickets and didn't get momentum with the bat either. It was frustrating."

Southee, who recorded a hat-trick in the second T20I, has led New Zealand in the past in Williamson's absence. He captained the side in the first two T20Is against India in the three-match series on the subcontinent last year as well.

