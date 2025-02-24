Kane Williamson takes a stunner to remove Towhid Hridoy for 7 in BAN vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Veteran New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson took a brilliant catch in theie ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. The 34-year-old covered a fair bit of distance to affect the dismissal, helping the Kiwis dismiss Towhid Hridoy to break the game open.

The dismissal occurred in the 21st over of the innings with Bangladesh at 97-2. Spin-bowling all-rounder Michael Bracewell, who was bowling his seventh over, picked up the wicket.

Hridoy had played 23 dots before his wicket, and thus he tried to hit a fuller delivery from the off-spinner over cover but ended up slicing the ball. Williamson, stationed at short cover, set off running and spotted the ball correctly to take the tricky chance comfortaby. The 24-year-old Hridoy had to walk back for seven runs.

Heres's the wicket:

Hridoy had notably scored a fighting hundred against Team India in their opening Champions Trophy game at the Dubai International Stadium to lift Bangladesh to 228. Hence, his dismissal was a massive moment, leaving the Tigers at 97-3. The Black Caps had already dismissed Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Tanzid Hasan after opting to field in Rawalpindi.

Kane Williamson departed cheaply in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Pakistan

Kane Williamson. (Image Credits: Getty)

Having displayed a brilliant piece of fielding, the elegant right-hander will also be looking to get amongst the runs in this game. The former New Zealand captain scored just one run in their tournament-opener against Pakistan, nicking one to Mohammad Rizwan off Naseem Shah's bowling. Nevertheless, it didn't stop Mitchell Santner and Co. from storming to a 60-run win over the hosts in Karachi.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, are looking to stay alive in the eight-team tournament but have already lost five wickets inside 30 overs, with their score reading 127-5 at the time of writing. A win for New Zealand in Rawalpindi will not only seal their spot in the semi-final but also knock Pakistan and Bangladesh out of the competition.

Pakistan have already crashed to two defeats, with their second coming against India on Sunday, February 23, by six wickets in Dubai.

