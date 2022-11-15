Kane Williamson will lead New Zealand in the upcoming limited-overs series against India, consisting of three ODIs and as many T20Is. Trent Boult and Martin Guptill are notable omissions from both squads as New Zealand aim to build as much depth as possible ahead of next year's 50-over World Cup.

Finn Allen has been retained at the top of the order, having played 23 T20Is and eight ODIs. The right-hander has amassed five half-centuries and a hundred and tasted plenty of success in the T20 World Cup 2022.

ICC @ICC Big news from the New Zealand camp on Trent Boult's future.



Details



icc-cricket.com/news/2736832 Big news from the New Zealand camp on Trent Boult's future.Details 🚨 Big news from the New Zealand camp on Trent Boult's future.Details 👇icc-cricket.com/news/2736832

Head coach Gary Stead addressed the absence of Guptill and Boult by highlighting that it was a difficult decision, but they had to keep looking ahead. He said (as quoted by their official website):

"When Trent opted out of his NZC contract in August, we indicated that priority would be given to those players with either central or domestic contracts, and that’s been the case here.

"We’re all aware of Trent’s world class ability, but at this time - as we build towards more global events, we want to give opportunities and experiences to others."

However, Stead maintained that the door remains open for both the players, with plenty of international cricket coming up.

"The emergence and success of Finn at the top of the order in white-ball cricket means a guy of the class of Martin Guptill misses out – that’s just the nature of high performance sport.

"The message to both those players is that there’s a lot of international cricket ahead and the door is certainly not closed to them."

Allen's presence in the T20 World Cup squad meant Guptill didn't get a game in the competition. The 23-year-old set the tone for New Zealand in their very first match, smashing a 16-ball 42 that played an integral role in their 89-run win over Australia.

In other news related to the squad, James Neesham will not play the third ODI as he prepares for his wedding, with Henry Nicholls named as replacement. Kyle Jamieson and Ben Sears were not considered due to back injuries.

"There’s always an incredible buzz when India come to town" - New Zealand coach

Gary Stead said that he understands the challenges India will pose and the need for New Zealand to be at their very best. He added:

"There’s always an incredible buzz when India come to town. The energy and noise is incredible and I know the team are really looking forward to getting back and playing in front of some big home crowds.

"India are a world-class side stacked with stars and we know we’ll have to be right at the top of our game."

BCCI @BCCI NEWS : India’s squads for series against New Zealand and Bangladesh announced. #NZvIND | #BANvIND



More Details

bcci.tv/articles/2022/… NEWS: India’s squads for series against New Zealand and Bangladesh announced. #TeamIndia More Details 🚨 NEWS 🚨: India’s squads for series against New Zealand and Bangladesh announced. #TeamIndia | #NZvIND | #BANvINDMore Details 👇bcci.tv/articles/2022/…

India announced their squads last week, with Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan set to lead in the T20Is and ODIs, respectively.

New Zealand T20 and ODI squads to face India:

Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry (ODI), Tom Latham (ODI) (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi (T20), Tim Southee, Blair Tickner (T20).

Poll : 0 votes