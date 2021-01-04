"Kane Williamson a true role model for any youngster to emulate" - VVS Laxman

Former India batsman VVS Laxman has lauded Kane Williamson after the New Zealand captain scored his third ton in as many Test matches this summer.

Williamson scored an unbeaten 112 on day two of the second Test against Pakistan to put his team in a commanding position. Laxman lauded the Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman after his performance.

The 46-year-old took to Twitter to heap praise on the Kiwi skipper. He said:

"Not at all surprised to see the consistency of Kane Williamson. Unbelievable work ethics and attention to detail while preparing for any match are the reasons behind his success. A true role model for any youngster to emulate."

VVS Laxman is a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad coaching staff, where Kane Williamson plies his trade in the IPL. Thus, he has been able to see the quality Williamson possesses from close quarters.

Kane Williamson enjoying some of his best form

Kane Williamson has scored three straight hundreds

Kane Williamson is in the form of his life, and has been scoring runs for fun this season.

The 30-year-old scored a career-best 251 in the first Test against the West Indies. He then inspired the Kiwis to victory with a vital 129 in the first innings of the first Test against Pakistan. His latest hundred has put the Black Caps on course for yet another win.

Williamson's exemplary performances in recent weeks have helped him overtake Steve Smith and Virat Kohli to reach the top of the ICC rankings for batsmen in Test cricket.

His captaincy has also been world class, with New Zealand now set to become the world's number one ranked Test team. The Kiwis are also in the hunt to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final.

New Zealand ended day two of the second Test against Pakistan at 286/3. They are just 11 runs behind Pakistan's first innings score of 297. Kane Williamson looks set for another massive score, with Henry Nicholls alongside him on 89.