Karachi Kings struggling with player availability ahead of PSL 2024 season following multiple NOC revokes - Reports 

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings have been hit with late blows in terms of player availability ahead of the 2024 season, which begins on Saturday, February 17. Wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi will only participate in the first half of the season, while all-rounder Jamie Overton has withdrawn from the entire season.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has revoked the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) in place for all centrally contracted players. As a result, Shamsi is required to report back to South Africa and partake in the national domestic league from March 9 onwards.

This means that Shamsi will only be available for the Karachi Kings' first six matches of the 2024 edition. The CSA's decision to revoke NOCs will also affect the complete participation of other South African players in the PSL, including Lahore Qalandars' Rassie van der Dussen.

As far as Jamie Overton is concerned, his NOC was revoked by his county Surrey. The defending County Championship winners want to keep the all-rounder fit and ready for the English red-ball season, which is schedueld to begin on April 5. Overton recently played in the International League T20 (ILT20) for the Gulf Giants, where he suffered a minor shoulder injury. Prior to that, he also represented the Adelaide Strikers in the 2023-24 Big Bash League season.

Recently, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan had also pulled out of the tournament as he continued his recovery from surgery. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also did not issue a NOC for Reece Topley to partake in the upcoming PSL season due to an apparent injury sustained during the pacer's stint at the SA20.

Karachi Kings looking to rope in Mohammad Nawaz, Arafat Minhas and Shoaib Malik as a replacement for Shamsi

The Karachi Kings, who failed to qualify for the playoffs in the 2023 season, are actively looking for a replacement player who can fill in for Shamsi when he departs from the PSL on March 6. A trio of Pakistani players - Mohammad Nawaz, Arafat Minhas and Shoaib Malik - are reportedly on the radar of the franchise.

Shoaib Malik was recently involved in a rather controversial stint with Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The veteran was reportedly accused of match fixing after bowling three no-balls in an over against the Khulna Tigers at the formative stages of the 2024 edition. He eventully made his return during the latter stages after departing the tournament abruptly.

The Karachi Kings will be led by Shan Masood in the 2024 season, following the historic trade in the off-season that saw their former skipper Imad Wasim join the Islamabad United. The franchise have also roped in Phil Simmons as the new head coach after parting ways with Johan Botha.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App