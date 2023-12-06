"Karma"- Top 10 funny memes after Mushfiqur Rahim's 'obstructing the field' dismissal in 2nd Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand

Veteran Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim became the first player from the country to be dismissed for obstructing the field on Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

On the fourth ball of the 41st over bowled by Kyle Jamieson, Mushfiqur defended a back-of-a-length delivery on the offside. He then instinctively tried to push the ball away with his hand, prompting the bowler and the fielders to appeal to the umpires.

After a discussion, the on-field umpires asked the third umpire to have a look at it. The third umpire deemed that Mushfiqur handled the ball and adjudged him out for obstructing the field.

It looked comical for the viewers as the ball was nowhere close to the stumps when Mushfiqur pushed it. Fans on social media platforms observed the dismissal and expressed their reactions by sharing memes.

Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored for Bangladesh in the first innings as they got all-out for 172

Left-arm orthodox spinners Mitchell Santner and Ajaz Patel combined to reduce the hosts to 47/4 in 15 overs.

Mushfiqur Rahim (35) and Shahadat Hossain (31) then put on a 57-run partnership for the fifth wicket and tried to stabilize the innings on a tricky surface. Mushfiqur was looking good but could not convert his knock into a big one as he departed in the 41st over for handling the ball.

Things went south for Bangladesh from there on as their lower order collapsed without scoring much, with the hosts getting all-out for 172 in 66.2 overs. Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner picked up three wickets apiece, while Ajaz Patel scalped two wickets.

The Kiwis then struggled miserably with the bat as Bangladesh spinners spun a web around them in the evening. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam combined to take five wickets to reduce New Zealand to 55/5 in 12.4 overs at Stumps on Day 1.