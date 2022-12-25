Karthik unsure of Shami’s chances for Tests against Australia: “He is probably not as professional as Bumrah when it comes to training”

India’s wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has expressed reservations over seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami’s chances of being fully fit for the Test series against Australia. Pointing out to the Bengal fast bowler’s multiple fitness issues recently, he stated that Shami is not as professional as Jasprit Bumrah when it comes to training.

Bumrah, who missed the T20 World Cup due to a back injury, is currently recuperating and recently shared a video of his bowling session in the nets. Shami replaced Bumrah at the World Cup, but was ruled out of the Bangladesh tour due to a shoulder injury.

With a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at stake, India would want the services of both Bumrah and Shami for the four-match home series against Australia in February-March. While expressing confidence about Bumrah’s return, Karthik told Cricbuzz:

“For Shami, it’s a big question, because he is somebody who is probably not as professional as Bumrah when it comes to training. He has had an injury and he’s been injury-struck for some time.”

Speaking about India’s constant injury and fitness woes recently, he added:

“The whole Indian backups have been injured over a period of time for some strange reason. The Indian team and NCA need to align themselves towards how they are going to plan in making sure the players stay fit over a period of time.”

Apart from Bumrah and Shami, India are also missing the services of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who underwent a knee surgery after hurting himself during the Asia Cup in the UAE.

“He has the mental edge” - Dinesh Karthik picks Ashwin as the key player against Aussies

While discussing India’s combination for the must-win Test series against Australia, Karthik named off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as the one who could make a massive difference. Terming the veteran bowler as India’s go-to man, DK elaborated:

“In the previous decade, there were not many series won without Anil Kumble. That mantle has been taken over by Ashwin. He makes a major contribution in most of the series played on the subcontinent. He has the mental edge over Australia and that needs to come through."

Ashwin was named Player of the Match for claiming six wickets and scoring an unbeaten 42 in the fourth innings of the Dhaka Test. Chasing 145, India dug themselves into a hole at 74/7. However, an unbroken eight-wicket stand of 71 between Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer (29*) lifted the visitors to a tense victory.

