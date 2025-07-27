"Doesn’t mean the team management is not backing him" - India's batting coach reacts to Karun Nair's axing for 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Team India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has backed the visitors' decision to drop Karun Nair for the fourth Test against England, which is being played at Old Trafford in Manchester. He, however, added that the move doesn't imply that the management has stopped backing him or has lost faith in his ability.India made three changes to their playing for the Manchester Test, with Nair being dropped for Sai Sudharsan. There were mixed reactions to the move, with some terming it unfair on the comeback man. A few experts and fans, however, agreed with the decision.Speaking to the media after Day 4 of the Manchester Test on Saturday, July 26, Kotak was asked why India dropped Nair despite Shubman Gill backing him in the pre-match press conference. The Indian batting coach clarified:&quot;Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill take the call on selection. When Gill said that we'll back Karun, he meant that as a batter overall. Karun hasn't batted badly at all. He has got good starts every time. Maybe the team management may have felt that there could pressure on him in the fourth Test. We can always change [the combination]. It doesn't mean that the team management is not backing him.&quot;Nair played the first three Tests of the series against England. Despite getting starts almost every time, he failed to notch up a single half-century. In six innings, he scored 131 runs at an average of 21.83, with a best of 40.&quot;Don't think it's been a problem&quot; - India's batting coach on No. 3 woesThe crucial No. 3 position has been a big worry for India in the ongoing Test series in England. Sai Sudharsan batted at No. 3 in the first Test and registered 0 &amp; 30 on debut. He was subsequently dropped and Nair occupied the No. 3 spot in the next two matches. For Manchester, India recalled Sai Sudharsan in place of Nair. He contributed a defiant 61 in the first innings, but followed it up with a golden duck.Despite India's struggles, batting coach Kotak dismissed concerns over the No. 3 slot. He opined:&quot;I don't think it's been a problem to be honest. Karun got a few starts and got out. Sai also scored 30 in the first game in the second innings and got out. The way Sai batted in the first innings was very good. Second innings, obviously, he got out first ball.&quot;Meanwhile, Team India will resume their second innings in Manchester on Day 5 at 174-2, with KL Rahul unbeaten on 87 and Gill on 78. The visitors still trail England by 137 runs.