Karun Nair falls for 17 as Gus Atkinson surprises him with extra bounce on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

First innings hero for India, Karun Nair, failed to deliver with the bat on Day 3 of the fifth Test against England at The Oval on Saturday, August 2. The right-handed batter departed for 17 runs off 32 balls, comprising three boundaries. Gus Atkinson dismissed him caught behind as India lost half their side for 229.The dismissal came in the 55th over of India’s second innings. Atkinson bowled a length ball with extra bounce on offer. The batter was tentative at the crease and prodded at it. The ball hit the glove and bat on its way to the wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, who dived to his right to complete the catch safely. Nair walked back, his face filled with disappointment.Watch Karun Nair's wicket below:Karun Nair had previously top-scored for India in their first innings, scoring 57 runs off 109 balls. The 33-year-old finished the series with 205 runs in eight innings, putting a question mark on his Test future.Yashasvi Jaiswal stands tall as big guns, including Karun Nair, fail to deliver with the bat for India on Day 3Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a century as big names - KL Rahul (7), captain Shubman Gill (11), and Karun Nair (17) - failed to score big in the second innings. However, nightwatchman Akash Deep stood tall, scoring 66 runs off 94 balls. The lower-order batter stitched a 107-run partnership with Jaiswal for the third wicket.At the time of writing, the visitors were 246/5 after 57 overs, with Jaiswal (109) and Ravindra Jadeja (6) at the crease. They are leading by 223 runs. Gus Atkinson has been the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, bagging three wickets.Earlier in the match, Team India were bundled for 224 after being asked to bat first. Atkinson bagged a fifer for England. In response, the Ollie Pope-led side surrendered for 247, gaining a minuscule 23-run lead. For India, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna took honors with four-wicket hauls.Shubman Gill and company are playing a must-win game against England after falling 1-2 behind in the five-match series. They, however, are in the driving seat, as 250+ has only been chased twice at the venue by England (against Australia in 1902) and West Indies (against England in 1963).Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test live score and updates here.