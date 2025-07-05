Karun Nair gets caught behind for 26 off Brydon Carse on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Indian batter Karun Nair fell to England pacer Brydon Carse for 26 on Day 4 of the second Test match at Edgbaston on Saturday, July 5. The right-hander fell trying to play straight, but the ball moved away and took the outside edge and Jamie Smith took a good catch behind the stumps in the 21st over.

It was a wicket that England needed early on Day 4 as they looked to try and restrict the tourists to as low a score as possible to chase in the fourth innings. It was yet another innings where Nair failed to convert a start into a big score. He had fallen for 31 in the first innings.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Nair looked uncomfortable from the outset on Day 4 and was hit on the helmet by Carse. He did unleash a few cover drives during the course of his innings, but could not convert his promising start into a big score for the second time in the match.

Shubman Gill holds the key as India begin rebuild in second innings at Edgbaston

The dismissal of Karun Nair brought captain Shubman Gill to the middle. The 25-year-old produced a career-best 269 in the first innings and the onus was on him to produce a substantial score in the second essay as well.

India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal for 28 on Day 3, lbw to Josh Tongue. Nair and KL Rahul put on 45 for the second wicket before the former was dismissed for 26. Earlier, Mohammed Siraj's 6/70 had helped India bowl England out for 407 in their first innings.

It gave India a lead of 180 runs and a chance to pile on the runs to set England a massive score to chase in the fourth innings. At the time of writing, India were 101/2 after 24 overs.

