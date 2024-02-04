Kasun Rajitha replaces Chamika Gunasekara as a concussion substitute on Day 3 of Sri Lanka vs Aghanistan one-off Test

Medium-pacer Kasun Rajitha has replaced Chamika Gunasekara as a concussion substitute on Day 3 of the one-off Test between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on Sunday (February 4). That came after Gunasekara was hit on the back of his helmet while batting during Lanka’s first innings.

The incident took place during the 107th over of Lanka's first innings. Naveed Zadran bowled a bouncer and Gunasekara was late to duck and the ball hit the back of the helmet before going down the fine leg. The ball didn’t bounce as the batter expected it to and he then underwent a concussion test. He looked comfortable for a while before walking off the field during the 110th over.

Rajitha then replaced Gunasekara, who is currently under observation. In a statement, Sri Lanka Cricket wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Kasun Rajitha has been approved as the 'concussion replacement' for Chamika Gunasekera, who was hit on the helmet while batting during Sri Lanka's 1st inning.”

Expand Tweet

According to ICC’s rules, the teams are allowed to name like-to-like replacements (like batter for the batter, and the same applies to bowlers and all-rounders). In addition, the substitute player will not be allowed to bowl if the replaced player was already suspended from bowling at the time of the concussion.

Sri Lanka take 241-run first innings lead against Afghanistan

A couple of centuries from Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal helped Sri Lanka take a 241-run lead in the first innings against Afghanistan.

Mathews scored 141 runs off 259 balls, including three sixes and 14 boundaries. Meanwhile, Chandimal scored 107 off 181 deliveries, hitting one six and 10 boundaries. Together, the duo shared a 242-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Naveed Zadran starred with the ball for Afghanistan, returning with figures of 4/83, while Nijat Masood and Qais Ahmed bagged two wickets apiece.

Expand Tweet

Batting first, Afghanistan put up 198 in their first innings. Rahmat Shah top scored with 91 off 139, including 13 boundaries. Vishwa Fernando scalped four wickets, while Asitha Fernando and Prabath Jayasuriya settled for three wickets apiece.

In the second innings, the visitors were 36/0 after 16 overs, with opener Ibrahim Zadran and Noor Ali Zadran at the crease.

Follow the SL vs AFG one-off Test live scores and updates here.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App