"Katwa liya apna" - Top 10 funny memes after ICC reportedly falls prey to online money fraudsters and loses millions

The International Cricket Council (ICC) reportedly fell prey to online fraudsters and lost around USD 2.5 million. To the surprise of many, it came to light that the culprits did not deceive the cricket governing body only once but were successful on four occasions. The suspects allegedly belong to the USA.

After learning about the unfortunate incident, the ICC seemingly filed a complaint with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the USA to catch the offenders. However, they are yet to make any public statement on the issue.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra The ICC got scammed 4 times for a total amount of 20cr. The fraudster acted as the vendor of ICC from the USA using a fake email id and emailed the ICC's CFO for payment. ICC cleared the payment without noticing the exact email ID. (Reported by TOI). The ICC got scammed 4 times for a total amount of 20cr. The fraudster acted as the vendor of ICC from the USA using a fake email id and emailed the ICC's CFO for payment. ICC cleared the payment without noticing the exact email ID. (Reported by TOI).

The culprits supposedly employed the Business E-mail Compromise (BEC) to execute this online financial crime. They cleverly sent emails to the ICC duping them as their vendors and requesting to clear the dues. The financial division duly obliged and processed payments without cross-checking the credentials appropriately.

"I absolutely love the bloke" - Ricky Ponting opens up about Rishabh Pant on The ICC Review

Delhi Capitals head coach and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting recently opened up about catching up with Rishabh Pant, who is currently recovering from injuries he suffered during a car accident.

Ponting shed light on Pant's infectious positive presence in the lives of all his acquaintances and expressed his desire to see him back on the field as soon as possible.

In a conversation with the ICC Review about Pant, Ricky Ponting said:

"I absolutely love the bloke, I told him that on the phone the last couple of days. t was a horrifying time, a really scary time for everybody, let alone him."

"Anyone that knows him loves him – he’s a really infectious young guy that has the world at his feet still. So we will keep our fingers crossed and hope that he can get back to playing sooner rather than later."

He added:

"If he’s actually not physically fit enough to play, we’d still love to have him around. He’s the sort of cultural leader around the group, being the captain, and that attitude and infectious smile and laugh he has is what we all love so much about him."

More Ricky Ponting reveals what role he wants Rishabh Pant to play in the IPL and talks about his exchanges with the India star since his accident 🗯More Ricky Ponting reveals what role he wants Rishabh Pant to play in the IPL and talks about his exchanges with the India star since his accident 🗯More 👇

