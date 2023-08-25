KBC asks cricket-related question ft. Ravichandran Ashwin for ₹25 Lakh 

One of India's most popular quiz shows, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), recently asked a cricket-related question from one of its contestants for a mammoth ₹25 Lakh.

One of the contestants was asked to name the only Indian player to dismiss both father and son in Test cricket.

The quiz show provided four options – all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and pacers, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammad Shami. It wasn’t the first instance that KBC asked a question regarding cricket.

An X (previously known as Twitter) user shared a screenshot on Thursday, August 24. The question reads:

“Who is the first Indian cricketer to dismiss both a father and his son in Test cricket?”

It remains to be known whether the contestant answered it right or not, but we at Sportskeeda can confirm that Ashwin is the correct choice. The off-spinner took the wicket of Tagenarine Chanderpaul during the recently concluded two-Test match series in West Indies.

The 36-year-old had previously dismissed Tagenarine’s father, Shivnarine Chanderpaul on his Test debut in 2011 (Delhi).

Besides Ashwin, South Africa’s Simon Harmer and Australia’s Mitchell Starc (non-Indians) are the other players to dismiss the aforementioned father-son duo. Other than Chanderpaul, Pakistan’s Wasim Akram, and England’s Ian Botham have taken the wickets of Lance Cairns and Chris Cairns.

While Tangerine is a work in progress, Shivnarine retired as a legendary player. He represented the West Indies team in 164 Tests, 268 ODIs, and 22 T20Is, scoring 20,988 runs, including 41 tons across formats.

Ravichandran Ashwin starred with the ball as India won series 1-0 against West Indies

Ravichandran Ashwin starred with the ball as India won 1-0 against West Indies to kickstart their new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer scalped 15 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls, in the two-Test series.

The 94-Test veteran will next feature in the two-Test series in South Africa, which starts on Boxing Day (December 26) later this year.

The spinner needs 11 more wickets to complete 500 wickets in the longest format. He is only behind former captain Anil Kumble (619 wickets) on the all-time list of Indian players for most Test wickets.