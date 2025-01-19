"KCA has a policy in place that needs to be respected" - KCA President blasts Sanju Samson over absence from Vijay Hazare Trophy camp

Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) president and former BCCI joint-secretary Jayesh George has commented about Team India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson's absence from the camp held ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Samson, who represents Kerala at the state level, was absent from the tournament.

There have been very few instances of Samson being unavailable for a domestic tournament. He was drafted for India D in the Duleep Trophy held last year and most recently, captained the Kerala team that played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Speaking to MediaOne, George cleared the air and stated that Samson had only mentioned his availability after the squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy was announced. He said (via Indian Express):

"I am not sure if Samson missing the tournament was the reason he was excluded. The reason he was not added in the Vijay Hazare squad was because he sent a one-line text saying he would not be available for the 30-member preparatory camp. We were all of the impression that he would be leading the team since he is our white-ball captain and had led in the SMAT season as well."

"So we went ahead and announced the squad and later he sent a message stating he is available for selection. Be it Sanju Samson or any other player, KCA has a policy in place that needs to be respected. We all know that Sanju does not need a camp to come into the squad, but is the Kerala team one that he can come and represent only when he feels like? How did Samson reach the Indian team, it was only through the KCA. That doesn’t mean you turn up only when you feel like for the Kerala team."

Kerala without Sanju Samson crashed out in the group stages of the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Sans Sanju Samson, Kerala had a disappointing 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Placed in Group E, Kerala managed only two wins against Bihar and Tripura. They faced defeats against Bengal, Delhi and Baroda while their match against Madhya Pradesh ended in no result owing to rain.

Kerala will now be hoping for a positive result in the next round of Ranji Trophy matches that begin on January 23. They take on Madhya Pradesh in the sixth round of matches in Group C and will hope to finish at the top to ensure themselves a place in the knockouts.

