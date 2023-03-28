Kedar Jadhav's father goes missing in Pune, found by cops after cricketer files complaint

Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav's father, Mahadev Jadhav, went missing from their Pune home on Monday (March 27) morning. He was found by cops in the evening after hours of search, following a complaint by the cricketer at the Alankar police station.

Jadhav played 73 ODIs and 9 T20Is for India from 2014 to 2020. He was also part of the Indian team that reached the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup in England.

As per a report in Times Now, the cricketer’s father suffers from dementia (symptoms affecting memory and thinking ability) and went missing after he left home for a morning walk. The website quoted an Alankar police station official as saying:

"Mahadev Jadhav went missing after he left home for a morning walk. He left the gate of the housing complex.”

According to another report in India Today, Mahadev went out by misguiding the security guard and his phone got switched off after some time.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Instagram story of Kedar Jadhav - father is safe. Instagram story of Kedar Jadhav - father is safe. https://t.co/3BCP1DKfIN

After receiving a missing complaint from the Indian batter, police accessed CCTV footage and found that he was last spotted in Karve Nagar.

Later, the cricketer took to Instagram and thanked everyone for their wishes through an Insta story.

Kedar Jadhav’s career stats

Jadhav, who celebrated his 38th birthday on March 26, made his international debut in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Ranchi in November 2014. He went on to make his T20I debut versus Zimbabwe in Harare in July 2015.

In 73 one-day matches, the right-handed batter scored 1389 runs at an average of 42.09 and a strike rate of 101.60, with two hundreds and six fifties. His maiden ODI ton came against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2015, when he scored 105* off 87 balls. Jadhav was also named Player of the Match for his impressive effort.

The batter’s second ODI hundred came against England in Pune in January 2017. In this game, Jadhav hit 120 in only 76 balls, smashing 12 fours and four sixes. Thanks to his ton and Virat Kohli’s 122 off 105 balls, Team India chased down a target of 351 in 48.1 overs.

With his unorthodox, low-arm bowling action, the Maharashtra cricketer also claimed 27 wickets in ODIs, averaging 37.77 with a best of 3/23.

Poll : 0 votes