Keep James Anderson away from wickets: Dilip Doshi’s advice to Team India ahead of England series

Ahead of England's tour of India, Dilip Doshi has warned the hosts of James Anderson. The former Indian spinner believes that the English pacer's undying "hunger" for wickets and skill-set to excel in all conditions makes him a genuine threat.

James Anderson, who recently became the only pacer to join the 600-wicket club, claimed a six-for at Galle during the second Test between England and Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Speaking to Indranil Basu on SK Live, Dilip Doshi hailed James Anderson's accuracy.

“James Anderson is bowling extremely well, and that’s what you expect from a great bowler like him. India need to handle him well. He’s a hungry bowler and bowls a wicket-to-wicket line. Therefore, every time a ball from him hits the pads, it’s going to be a good shout.

“India will have to find a way to keep him away from wickets. His performance in the second Test against Sri Lanka proved that it doesn’t matter what the surface is, a great bowler who knows to take wickets will find his way.”

England were the last side to beat India in a Test series at home. Alastair Cook’s strong England side had won in India in 2012-13. James Anderson was one of the stars from that tour alongside the spin duo of Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar.

Having toured India four times, James Anderson has 26 wickets from 10 Tests in the nation at 33.46. The 38-year-old has an impressive record in Asia with 66 wickets at an average of 29.

It’s advantage India but England have difference-makers: Dilip Doshi

In the past eight years, India have won 28 Tests at home and lost one. No cricket team has matched up with India’s formidability at home.

Dilip Doshi believes that the advantage lies with India. However, Dilip Doshi warns that England has players who can make a difference.

“The advantage lies with India for sure. But this England team has got some players who can really make a difference. Ben Stokes and Joe Roe Root are good players against spin."

The first Test between India and England begins in Chennai on February 5.