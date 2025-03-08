"Keep listening from one ear and take it out from the other" - Legendary stumper's advice to Mohammad Shami over 'Roza' controversy

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Syed Kirmani has advised senior pace Mohammad Shami to ignore criticism over him not observing 'Roza' during the India vs Australia 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal. He urged the fast bowler to listen to criticism from one ear and expel from the other.

After Shami was seen having an energy drink during the India vs Australia semifinal in Dubai on March 4, All India Muslim Jamaat President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi criticized him heavily, even going to the extent of calling him a criminal.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Kirmani, regarded as one of the greatest keeper-batters of all time, asked Shami to not pay any attention to critics and instead focus all his energy on the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand.

"They are all playing for the country. There's no doubt that it's Ramzan. There are a lot of criticisms. We give our lives for the country, to raise the flag of the country. Whatever people say, they keep saying it. There are a lot of criticisms on everyone, depending on the situation," the former India keeper said.

"Absolutely, absolutely. Nothing, nothing, nothing. Just keep listening from one ear and take it out from the other. If you take criticism, you'll be under more pressure. Whatever is written, whatever is said, you don't have to worry about it. You just have to keep yourself under control and play for the country," the 75-year-old added.

Earlier, legendary screenwriter, lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar had also come out in support of Shami, hitting out at those who criticizing the Indian fast bowler for not observing 'Roza'. Taking to his X account, Akhtar wrote:

"Shami saheb, don’t give a damn to those reactionary bigoted idiots who have any problem with your drinking water in a burning afternoon at a cricket field in Dubai. It is none of their business. You are one of the great Indian team that is making us all proud My best wishes to you and our whole team."

Shami will lead the Indian pace attack in the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday, March 9.

Mohammad Shami's stats in 2025 Champions Trophy

Having only recently made a comeback from injury, Shami has been impressive for the Men in Blue in the 2025 Champions Trophy. In four matches, he has picked up eight wickets at an average of 19.87 and an economy rate of 4.96.

The 34-year-old registered figures of 5-53 in India's opening Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh in Dubai. He went wicketless against Pakistan and New Zealand, but excelled with 3-48 in the semifinal against Australia.

