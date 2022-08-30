"Keep your local players happy" - Steve Smith demands better deals for Australian cricketers in Big Bash League (BBL)

Star Australian batter Steve Smith has called on Cricket Australia to offer better deals for local players in the Big Bash League (BBL) instead of overseas ones. The veteran cricketer admitted to disappointment among local stars regarding remuneration for the tournament.

Leading up to the BBL draft for the upcoming season, there were murmurs of discontent from a few Australian players regarding the difference between the earnings of local players as compared to overseas ones.

The top local contract is worth around A$200,000 (US$137,753 approximately), while five foreign platinum players will earn A$340,000 (US$234,180 approximately).

Speaking to reporters ahead of the second ODI against Zimbabwe, Smith said he believes any franchise tournament should primarily focus on providing their local players with a better deal.

The 33-year old, who is unlikely to play in BBL 2023-24, said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"I think the draft is interesting, I don't know what the best way forward is. In terms of tournaments around the world, you have to look after your local players most importantly."

He added:

"And seeing some of the players who are coming out for big cash, I know a few of the local players, that are big players, are a little bit disappointed in terms of remuneration for the tournament. I think there's going to have to be a way around that to keep your local players happy. I'm sure it is something to look at."

Steve Smith disappointed at being denied to play in the BBL last year

Steve Smith. (Image Credits: Getty)

Smith reflected on Cricket Australia's decision not to allow him to play for the Sydney Sixers due to COVID-related protocols, saying it was disappointing as he desperately needed some white-ball cricket under his belt.

"Honestly, last year the most disappointing aspect was the series [against New Zealand] got cancelled and there was a window there for me to play some white-ball cricket in the lead up to the Sri Lanka series."

He further said:

"I wanted to play some domestic cricket in our domestic tournament to get some work in for that. My T20 cricket hasn't been as good as I would like it to be, so I wanted to get some work in and to not be allowed to play in my domestic tournament was the most disappointing thing for me."

Meanwhile, Smith scored a defiant 48* against Zimbabwe in the first ODI in Townsville as Australia coasted to a five-wicket victory. The hosts will look to seal the series in their second game on Wednesday.

