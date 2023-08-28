"Keep shining and keep inspiring" - Sreesanth shares appreciation post for Chris Gayle after US Masters T10 League 2023

Former India pacer S. Sreesanth shared the dressing room with West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle during the recently concluded season of the US Masters T10 League 2023.

Following the tournament, Sreesanth took to his Instagram handle on Monday, August 28, to share an appreciation post for Gayle. He mentioned that the seasoned opening batter has inspired many over the years.

He captioned the post:

"@chrisgayle333 Thanks a lot big man ..ur the best..u have inspired many nd still keeping at it.lots of love and respect to u my brother..keep shining and keep inspiring."

Sreesanth and Gayle plied their trades for Morrisville Unity in the T20 tournament. The Harbhajan Singh-led side finished fourth in the points table, managing three wins and as many losses in the group stage. Their match against Atlanta Riders was abandoned due to wet outfield.

Morrisville's campaign came to an end after an eight-wicket loss to Texas Chargers in the Eliminator. Sreesanth was the highest wicket-taker for the team, bagging nine scalps from seven innings.

Gayle, on the other hand, had an underwhelming season. The swashbuckler featured in just four games and mustered 51 runs at an average of 12.75.

Texas Chargers beat New York Warriors in a Super Over finish to win inaugural season of US Masters T10 League 2023

The final of the US Masters T10 League 2023 between Texas Chargers and New York Warriors proved to be a nail-biting thriller. The two sides locked horns in the summit clash on Sunday, August 27.

Texas won the toss and chose to field first. New York finished at 92/6 after 10 overs, thanks to Jonathan Carter's unbeaten knock of 39. Ehsan Adil was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets.

The Texas-based side were bowled out for 92. Opener Mohammad Hafeez was the top performer for the side with a quick-fire 46-run knock. For New York, Sohail Khan shone with the ball, finishing with a five-wicket haul.

Texas were crowned champions of the inaugural season of the US Masters T10 League after they beat New York in the Super Over, successfully defending a 16-run target in the one-over eliminator.