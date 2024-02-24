“Keep that up and you’ll play higher grades quickly” – Nathan Lyon reacts to Indian fan imitating his bowling action

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has reacted to an Indian fan imitating his bowling action amid the ongoing fourth Test between India and England in Ranchi. Lyon backed the fan to continue to work on his off-spin bowling to play in higher grades. In the video, the fan can be seen uprooting the stumps on several occasions from a rural area.

The fan named Balram Kumar shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) and tagged Ravichandran Ashwin and Lyon. He wrote on the micro-blogging site:

“Hello Sir, I am Balram Kumar. This is my bowling video, please check.”

In response, Lyon wrote:

“Keep that up and you’ll play higher grades quickly.”

Both Lyon and Ashwin are among the few cricketers to pick up 500 wickets in Tests.

“Many more to come” – Nathan Lyon congratulates Ravichandran Ashwin on completing 500 Test wickets

Nathan Lyon recently congratulated Ravichandran Ashwin on completing 500 wickets in Tests. That came as Ashwin bagged his 500th Test wicket during the third Test against England in Rajkot. The 36-year-old shared a video and wrote:

“Congratulations to @ashwinravi99 on achieving the 500 Test wicket milestone. Many more to come.”

Lyon, who completed his 500th Test wicket during the Test series against Pakistan earlier this year, told cricket.com.au:

"You look at Ashwin, he's a world-class bowler and somebody I've watched closely from the start of his career. We've gone head-to-head many times in different conditions around the world. I've got nothing but respect for Ashwin and the way he's gone about it. I've definitely learned from him.”

He continued:

"There's an opportunity to learn from the people you play against, and without knowing it he's probably been one of my biggest coaches in a way. It's pretty amazing to see we're both creeping up to that 500 mark, and we'll see where we end up.

"Hopefully, at the end of our career, we'll sit down and have a nice feed and a beer and talk about it."

