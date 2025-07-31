Kennington Oval weather forecast July 31: What are the chances of rain on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test?

Team India will face England at the Kennington Oval in London starting Thursday, July 31 in the fifth and final Test of the series. England are 2-1 up, but having drawn the Manchester Test, India still have a chance to level the series.The visitors have had their chances in the series, but have failed to capitalize on the same. As a result, they are trailing in the five-match series. However, India would be buoyed by their batting performance in the second innings in Manchester. The way they saved the Test was a moral victory for them.The workload of four grueling Tests has taken a toll on players from both sides. England will be without their talismanic skipper Ben Stokes, who has been ruled out of the final Test due to a shoulder injury. Jofra Archer has also not been picked. For India, Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to feature at The Oval, while keeper-batter Rishabh Pant was earlier ruled out due to a foot fracture.Kennington Oval weather forecast for Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th TestLuckily, rain hasn't played spoilsport in the series so far. If we look at the weather forecast in Kennington for Day 1 of the fifth and final Test on Thursday, July 31, AccuWeather states it will be mostly cloudy in the morning, with a couple of showers likely. The temperature would be around 21 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is 74 percent and the cloud cover 92 percent.In the afternoon, the conditions in Kennington are likely to remain cloudy. Significantly, there is prediction for occasional rain and a thunderstorm as well. The probability of precipitation during this phase is 60 percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be 79 percent and the humidity level 77 percent.Shifting focus to the evening weather conditions for Day 1 of the fifth and final Test between India and England at the Kennington Oval, the prediction states that it will be partly cloudy, with a couple of showers expected. The probability of precipitation during this phase is 60 percent. The cloud cover is likely to fall to 30 percent, while the humidity level could be in the range of 72 percent.