Kensington Oval weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the 2nd IND vs WI 2023 ODI?

Team India will square off against the West Indies in the second ODI at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday, July 29. The Men in Blue currently lead 1-0 in the three-match series.

After winning the two-match Test series 1-0, India secured a convincing five-wicket win in the first ODI. After asking the West Indies to bat first, they bowled out the home side for 114 runs in 23 overs. Kuldeep Yadav picked up four wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja scalped three.

In response, India sent Ishan Kishan to open the innings alongside Shubman Gill. Ishan responded to the task and scored a half-century, while others struggled to make a mark. The Men in Blue eventually went home in 22.5 overs with five wickets in hand.

Rohit Sharma and Co. are likely to persist with their experimentation in the second game as well as they look to finalize their combination for the ICC ODI World Cup.

"We wanted to give chances to the other guys. We didn't think we would lose 5 wickets. We will keep trying those things as and when we feel it. We had the commanding position and decided to give some of the guys a go. Whenever we get an opportunity, we will try to accommodate those guys," Rohit Sharma said after the first ODI.

West Indies, on the other hand, will have a lot of work to do to bounce back at Kensington Oval. With no motivation left after failing to qualify for the 50-over showpiece event, Shai Hope and Co. would have to pull themselves up and fire in unison to trouble this Indian side.

Barbados weather forecast: Kensington Oval weather report - Rain predicted

The second ODI at Kensington Oval between India and the West Indies has chances of rain playing the spoilsport. According to AccuWeather.com, there is a probability of 55 percent of precipitation during the game, much to the dismay of fans.

The temperature is expected to be between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius. However, the real feeling would be around 32 degrees Celsius, with the humidity expected to be over 80 percent.