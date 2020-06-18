×
Kerala coach happy to welcome Sreesanth back

  • Kerala coach Tinu Yohannan is looking forward to having Sreesanth back in the squad for Ranji Trophy.
  • Tinu Yohannan also revealed that Sreesanth was working hard on his fitness and trying everything to make a comeback.
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 18 Jun 2020, 20:16 IST
Kerala Ranji Trophy team coach Tinu Yohannan said that the entire team would be happy to welcome Sreesanth back. Sreesanth has not played cricket for over seven years and thus, coach Tinu Yohannan said that if he is able to prove his fitness then Sreesanth will be included in the Kerala Ranji team.

"Sreesanth has been in constant touch with me. He has been working hard on his bowling and fitness. However, he has not played competitive cricket for some seven years now, we have to evaluate fitness and skills. But we will be very happy to welcome him back into the Kerala side," Tinu Yohanan told PTI.

Sreesanth could be back after serving ban

Sreesanth was banned from playing cricket for life back in 2013 during the IPL for allegedly being involved in spot-fixing along with fellow Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan. But his ban was reduced to seven years and thus will end in September.

At 37 years of age, making a comeback in the blue jersey of the national team would be an almost impossible dream, but the experience that the World Cup-winner brings with him would be valuable for the Kerala team and thus Tinu Yohanan was looking forward to having Sreesanth in the squad.

"Sreesanth will be considered for this year's Ranji Trophy. We are looking forward to having Sreesanth playing for Kerala again. Everyone in Kerala is also looking forward to that . His (Sreesanth's) ban will lifted in September. The good thing is that there is time for him get ready. He is working hard on his game and his fitness. Then we will have to assess his physical fitness and game skills. Sree (Sreesanth) is always in the scheme of things," Tinu Yohannan asserted.
Published 18 Jun 2020, 20:16 IST
Kerala Cricket Indian Cricket Team S Sreesanth Cricket News Today
