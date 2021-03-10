Kevin Pietersen reacts on social media after England beat India in RSWS 2020-21

After the India Legends vs. England Legends game on Tuesday, Kevin Pietersen came up with a hilarious reaction on Instagram. England defeated India by six runs in the ninth match of the Road Safety World Series 2020-21.

Kevin Pietersen seemed ecstatic and tried to remind everyone that England can, in fact, beat India in India. England recently lost a Test series in India, and Pietersen's caption came in that context.

Kevin Pietersen named Man of the Match for his stunning batting display

India Legends captain Sachin Tendulkar won the toss and asked England Legends to bat first. The visitors got off to a flyer after Kevin Pietersen raced his way to 75 off only 37 balls.

Handy contributions from the other batsmen helped England get to 188/7 in their quota of 20 overs. Yusuf Pathan picked up three wickets with the ball, while Irfan Pathan and Munaf Patel both accounted for two wickets.

India Legends were rocked back early in the chase. Due to the fall of quick wickets in the powerplay, they were at 56/5 just in the ninth over. It didn't seem as if India would get anywhere close to the target at that stage, but Irfan Pathan and Manpreet Gony had other plans.

Even though only three wickets were left, they decided to take the attack to the opposition. Both the batsmen were ruthless in their approach and smashed sixes for fun, managing to get the equation down to 19 runs from the last over. However, their efforts fell marginally short.

Monty Panesar was the pick of the bowlers for England Legends with three wickets. Irfan Pathan remained unbeaten on 61 off 34 balls, while Manpreet Gony was not out on 35 off 16 deliveries.

Kevin Pietersen was named Man of the Match for his terrific performance with the bat.