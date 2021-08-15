Kevin Pietersen sends Independence day wishes to his Indian fans through a Tweet in Hindi

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has wished all his Indian fans the best on the occasion of the 75th Independence day of India. He took to Twitter to post a heartwarming message along with the wishes and added a touch of nativity by using Hindi in his Tweet.

Due to his flamboyant and innovative batsmanship, Kevin Pietersen has garnered a huge fan following in India during his playing days. The loose translation of Kevin Pietersen's wishes in English is as follows:

Happy 75th Independence Day of India. There have been many tragedies this year but we will come back stronger. I miss you all and can't wait to come back soon. Love KP

भारत के 75वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। इस साल कई त्रासदियों का सामना करना पड़ा है लेकिन हम और भी मजबूत होकर वापस आएंगे। मैं आप सभी को याद करता हूं और जल्द ही फिर से आने का इंतजार नहीं कर सकता।



लव

KP 🇮🇳 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 15, 2021

Since retiring from international cricket, Kevin Pietersen has donned the role of commentator in international matches as well as in domestic cricket leagues around the world. He is currently doing a commentary job for Sky Sports in the Hundred tournament.

Tom Banton has all the talent but at the moment he is wasting it: Kevin Pietersen

Recently, while speaking to Sky Sports, Kevin Pietersen expressed his disappointment over the failure of talented young English batsman Tom Banton in the Hundred. So far, in seven games, Tom Banton could muster only 96 runs at a paltry average of 13.71 while opening the innings.

Kevin Pietersen opined that rather than playing in one gear, Tom Banton should learn the art of building an innings by observing the likes of Virat Kohli and David Warner. He said:

"He has all the talent but at the moment he is wasting it. He hits way too many balls in the air. He needs to learn to hit the ball along the ground, learn to hit extra-cover hard, mid-wicket hard. You have to look at the best players around the world. How often do they think, 'let me just hit it in the air, my release shot is a six'? Virat Kohli, David Warner - look at all the players starring at the top of the innings. They hit extra-cover on the ground for four. How often do you see Kohli hitting sixes all over at the start of his innings?"

