Key players unavailable due to IPL as New Zealand name squad for NZ vs PAK 2025 T20I series

Spin-bowling all-rounder Michael Bracewell will lead New Zealand as the selectors have announced a new-look squad for the T20I series against Pakistan. The likes of Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs and Rachin Ravindra are unavailable due to the IPL.

Bracewell was part of New Zealand's Champions Trophy 2025 squad that reached the final and lost to Team India by four wickets in Dubai. Although the all-rounder led the Kiwis during the Pakistan tour last year, it will be his first captaincy experience on home soil.

Ish Sodhi has returned to the fold after missing the Sri Lanka series, while Ben Sears also makes a comeback after a hamstring injury forced him out of the Champions Trophy. The likes of Finn Allen, Tim Seifert and James Neesham have also been named in the squad.

Pacers Kyle Jamieson and Will O'Rourke are only available for three of the five matches as the selectors have chosen to manage their workload. Matt Henry, whose shoulder injury prevented him from playing in the Champions Trophy final, has been named for the fourth and fifth T20Is. However, the right-arm seamer will undergo further fitness testing.

New Zealand squad: Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes (matches 4-5), Mitch Hay, Matt Henry (matches 4-5), Kyle Jamieson (matches 1-3), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke (matches 1-3), Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

"We’re certainly starting to narrow our sights on the ICC T20 World Cup" - New Zealand chief selector

Black Caps chief selector Sam Wells said the selection has been made keeping in mind the T20 World Cup next year in India and Sri Lanka. However, Wells also underlined the need to manage the workload of those who played in the Champions Trophy. He said, as quoted by the ICC:

"We’re certainly starting to narrow our sights on the ICC T20 World Cup. We made it clear in our planning and communication with players that availability for that tournament and the build-up to it was required to be considered for this series against Pakistan. Half of this squad is only returning from the Champions Trophy on Wednesday and so we’re going to need to manage those players really carefully."

The first T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan will take place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 16.

