Key Team India support staff member recalled into setup month after being sacked, handed one-year contract: Reports

T Dilip is reportedly being reinstated into the role for the upcoming England tour. He was removed as the fielding coach of the Indian men's team after the 2025 Champions Trophy.

An Indian Express report stated that the BCCI were looking for an overseas coach to replace Dilip, who was with the side between 2021 and 2025. However, they could not find a suitable candidate and, as a result, have decided to bring Dilip back on a one-year contract.

“We have decided to reappoint Dilip for a year and he will be travelling with the Indian team for England. His contract so far is for one year,” a BCCI source told The Indian Express.

Dilip came into the setup along with Rahul Dravid and Paras Mhambarey, who were appointed the head coach and bowling coach, respectively, in 2021. He was part of the support staff that helped India win the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.

The report also stated that the support staff will be led by head coach Gautam Gambhir, and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, bowling coach Morne Morkel, and fielding coach T Dilip will be in England for the five-Test series, starting on June 20.

Ten Doeschate has been reportedly asked to link up with the India A squad, ahead of the first warm-up match against England Lions on Friday, May 30.

Shubman Gill could miss second warm-up match against England Lions - Reports

The Indian Express also reported that new Indian Test captain Shubman Gill could miss the second warm-up match against England Lions in Northampton on June 6. The right-handed batter is currently leading the Gujarat Titans, who are slated to play the IPL 2025 Playoffs.

If the Gill-led side reach the final on June 3, then it could be difficult for him to reach the United Kingdom in 48 hours and feature in the match. As a result, he could be given some rest following the hectic schedule and travel. The Indians will play an intra-squad match in Beckenham before the first Test.

