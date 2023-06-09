Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli was seen eating just after being dismissed for 14 in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval on Thursday.
Kohli was a part of another top-order collapse on Day 2 as India were reduced to 71/4 by Australia. Mitchell Starc got a good-length delivery to jump a lot more than Kohli expected, and it got the latter's glove on the way to Steve Smith at second slip.
Fans were disappointed to see India's batting collapse, and the visuals of Virat Kohli eating after being dismissed made some of them agitated. Here are some of the reactions:
India on the ropes after Australia dominate Day 2
At 327/3, Australia looked set to run away with the game on Day 2, with two set batters in Steve Smith and Travis Head at the crease. However, the bowlers made a bit of a comeback as they bundled out the Aussies for 469 and gave themselves a glimmer of hope.
But the woes of India's top order against the moving ball were seen once again as the Australian pacers were all over the batsmen. Rohit Sharma was trapped in front after he was caught on the crease, while Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara saw their stumps rattled after shouldering arms to deliveries that jagged back off the seam.
Kohli's dismissal brought Ravindra Jadeja to the crease and the southpaw added crucial runs with Ajinkya Rahane for the fifth wicket. But Jadeja's wicket right at the end of the day would have dented the morale of the Indian team. They will need to bat out of their skins on Day 3 if they want to save the final.
