Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli was seen eating just after being dismissed for 14 in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval on Thursday.

Kohli was a part of another top-order collapse on Day 2 as India were reduced to 71/4 by Australia. Mitchell Starc got a good-length delivery to jump a lot more than Kohli expected, and it got the latter's glove on the way to Steve Smith at second slip.

Fans were disappointed to see India's batting collapse, and the visuals of Virat Kohli eating after being dismissed made some of them agitated. Here are some of the reactions:

🅂🄾🅄🄽ᴿᵒ 🇮🇳 @Mr_Exotic__



Virat Kohli in Rohit Sharma's captaincy Rohit Sharma in virat Kohli's captaincy💔 https://t.co/QvQm2EpbWB

DONTOMJAMES @DONTOMJAMES Imagine if this was Rohit

Kohli fans would've run riot

Editing & posting mocking

Now where're they



Nb: I don't find anything wrong in what Kohli doing but just checking where the Kohli fans are who used to say Rohit gets out early to eat https://t.co/Xl10Suby7M

Anand Shah 🇮🇳 @anandshah76529



#WTC23Final #INDvAUS #WTCFinal2023 @vikrantgupta73 @samiprajguru Shame On Kohli , Gill & Rathour ! What Are You Guys Laughing at ? is WTC Final Test a Joke For You ? Never Seen Kohli Eating Food & Laughing After Getting Out Early in IPL ! Looks Like For Kohli IPL > WTC Final https://t.co/brdjHs0I1e

India is in a very bad position and the batting coach, ishan kishan and shubman gill are laughing at something. At this position of a tournament final how can someone laugh or smile about something and why is kohli eating food. Wtf is going on. Do they even care about this match? https://t.co/XNLvjsD3C5

Shameless kohli eating food. No wonder why we didn't win any WC https://t.co/jMX00SuRlr

Roshan Rai @RoshanKrRaii



Tendulkar didnt eat for 3 days after he got out early in that 2003 WC finalMeanwhile Kohli after getting out early in #WTCFinal2023 https://t.co/AOJHMsKPor

This is Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill chilling and laughing after throwing their wickets and leaving India in trouble in Final of an ICC tournament but somehow their fans will blame IPL for their bad performances where they clearly don't seem to care much about Indian cricket team https://t.co/Y5SaXRt4dh

Garv @garrvitizm Ishan: bhaiya ball jyada swing ho rha kya?

Ishan: bhaiya ball jyada swing ho rha kya?

Virat:- Are wo chhod chhole kha ke dekh. https://t.co/hKTdU8Mhuc

Khao piyo aish karo mitro, dil par kisi ka dukhayo na! https://t.co/9SKkR1CgDT

India on the ropes after Australia dominate Day 2

At 327/3, Australia looked set to run away with the game on Day 2, with two set batters in Steve Smith and Travis Head at the crease. However, the bowlers made a bit of a comeback as they bundled out the Aussies for 469 and gave themselves a glimmer of hope.

But the woes of India's top order against the moving ball were seen once again as the Australian pacers were all over the batsmen. Rohit Sharma was trapped in front after he was caught on the crease, while Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara saw their stumps rattled after shouldering arms to deliveries that jagged back off the seam.

Kohli's dismissal brought Ravindra Jadeja to the crease and the southpaw added crucial runs with Ajinkya Rahane for the fifth wicket. But Jadeja's wicket right at the end of the day would have dented the morale of the Indian team. They will need to bat out of their skins on Day 3 if they want to save the final.

