“Khoyi hui form waapas lane ke liye Pakistan tour karen” – Fans react as Kane Williamson becomes first New Zealand batter to reach 25 Test tons

Star New Zealand batter Kane Williamson brought up his 25th Test century against Pakistan on Day 3 (December 28) of the ongoing Karachi Test. The right-hander reached the landmark in 206 balls, which featured 11 boundaries. He also shared crucial partnerships with Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell to put the visitors in the driving seat.
Williamson has now become the first-ever non-Asian player to score a Test century in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. With 25 tons, he also eclipsed Greg Chappell, Mohammad Yusuf, and Viv Richards (24 hundreds each).
The former New Zealand captain has joined Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Virat Kohli with 25 or more tons on the Fab 4 list.
Fans were delighted to witness a masterclass of a knock from Kane Williamson.
Kane Williamson's ton helps New Zealand level up with Pakistan in Karachi Test
Clinical batting performances from Kane Williamson (unbeaten 105), Tom Latham (113), and Devon Conway (92) have helped New Zealand dominate Pakistan in the Karachi Test. Tom Blundell (47) and Daryl Mitchell (42) also contributed to the total. The visitors were 440/6 after Day 3, with a two-run lead. They will look to take at least a 100-run lead in their first innings.
Abrar Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with three wickets. Nauman Ali bagged two scalps, while Mohammad Wasim Jr. also picked up a wicket.
Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam (161), Agha Salman (103), and Sarfaraz Ahmed (86) helped the hosts reach 438 in 130.5 overs. Tim Southee emerged as the pick of the bowlers with three scalps, while Ajaz Patel, Michael Bracewell, and Ish Sodhi shared a couple of wickets each. Neil Wagner also bagged a wicket.
Pakistan will look to come back strongly in the second innings to avoid losing another Test at home. Babar Azam and Co. recently lost the three-Test series against England 0-3.