Khushdil Shah gets involved in a serious altercation with fan after NZ vs PAK 2025 3rd ODI [Watch]

Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah got involved in a serious altercation with a fan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui after the third ODI against New Zealand on Saturday, April 5. Shah did not get a chance in the series, as the team management benched him for all three games.

A couple of fans posted videos and photos on social media platforms to give a glimpse of the heated moment between Khushdil and a fan. In them, the cricketer could be seen angrily going towards the stands with security personnel trying to stop him.

New Zealand whitewash Pakistan in 3-match series with a comfortable win in third ODI 2025

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to chase in the third ODI on Saturday, which was reduced to 42 overs due to a delay caused by wet outfield conditions. New Zealand scored 264 for eight in the first innings, courtesy of half-centuries from Rhys Mariu (58) and Michael Bracewell (59). Akif Javed (4/62) and Naseem Shah (2/54) were the picks of the visiting team bowlers.

Kiwi pacer Ben Sears then picked up his second consecutive five-wicket haul in ODIs to help the hosts bundle out Pakistan for 221 in 40 overs and win the match by 43 runs. Babar Azam top-scored for them with 50 (58), which comprised four fours and a six. Reflecting on the loss at the post-match presentation, visiting captain Mohammad Rizwan said:

"A couple of positives: Babar Azam batted well, Sufyaan Muqeem did a good job while Naseem also showed his skill with the new ball. We know the conditions here are tough but they have been professional even in Pakistan and did a fine job. If you ask me, we need watch the new ball and we will discuss about the things we learnt and discuss like that."

Rizwan added:

"If you lose you cannot say that. Credit to New Zealand, they capitalised on the moments in the middle. We are going to leave the past and enjoy PSL. We didn't deliver to the expectations of the people on the tour and we will hope to entertain them during the PSL."

New Zealand also won the 5-match T20I series by a 4-1 margin before the ODIs.

