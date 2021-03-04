Kieron Pollard becomes third batsman to smash 6 sixes in an over in international cricket

The first T20I match between West Indies and Sri Lanka witnessed a rare feat being achieved. West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard smashed six sixes in one over - thereby becoming only the second batsman to do so in T20I cricket and third overall.

While Yuvraj Singh hit six sixes in an over during the 2007 T20 World Cup, Herschelle Gibbs achieved the feat in the 2007 ODI World Cup.

The story of Pollard's six sixes

It was in the 6th over of West Indies' chase against Sri Lanka that Kieron Pollard let loose. Akila Dananjaya was at the receiving end of Pollard's onslaught.

Kieron Pollard picked up the length quite early and obliterated the first ball of the over way back over long-on to kick off the carnage. The second ball, which fell right into Pollard's arc, was sent over the bowler's head and into the sightscreen.

On the third delivery, Dananjaya tried to keep the ball wide outside the off stump. But it was too full, allowing the batsman to get underneath it and hit it for another six, this time over long-off.

The fourth delivery of the over was a googly which the West Indies skipper picked up early and went down low to smash it over the deep midwicket fielder.

Pollard gave it his all on the fifth ball, hitting this one over long on. The last ball of the over was bowled on his pads, which he easily swatted over midwicket to make it six out of six.

What makes the feat even greater is that Akila Dananjaya had picked up a hat-trick in his previous over, only to be sent for six sixes in his next.

West Indies chased down the 132-run target with four wickets to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the three-T20I series.