Once I had five sixes, I knew I had the bowler on the back foot: Kieron Pollard

West Indies' limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard joined a distinctive club after hitting six sixes in an over. Pollard achieved this feat in the first match of the T20I series against Sri Lanka in Antigua.

In the 6th over of the game, bowled by Akila Dananjaya, Pollard became the third cricketer after Yuvraj Singh and Herschelle Gibbs to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket.

The hosts, while chasing a total of 132, were put on the back foot after Akila Dananjaya accounted for a hat-trick in the fourth over of the innings. The off-break bowler got the better of Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran off consecutive deliveries.

After his first two overs, Dananjaya had figures of 2-0-17-3. However, after the onslaught by Kieron Pollard, he ended up conceding 62 runs in his four overs and couldn't pick up any other wickets.

Even though Pollard was dismissed in the 7th over of the match after racing to 38 off 11 balls, he managed to put the pressure back on the opposition. After his dismissal, the West Indies scampered over the line and registered a 4-wicket victory, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

I told myself to go for it: Kieron Pollard

After the conclusion of the game, Pollard spoke about his accomplishment and gave an insight into what was going through his mind at that point in time. The 33-year-old mentioned that he back his ability and told himself to go for it.

"I felt I could hit six sixes after the third one. I did it in the Super 50 as well. I just backed myself. Once I had five sixes, I knew I had the bowler on the back foot. He was going around the wicket and it was difficult for him. I just told myself: 'Go for it'," said Kieron Pollard.

Yuvraj Singh, who was the first cricketer to hit six sixes in an over in T20I cricket, welcomed Kieron Pollard to the six sixes club and was full of praise for the West Indies skipper through his Twitter handle.

Welcome to the club @KieronPollard55 #sixsixes you beauty !!!⭐️ 🌟 ⭐️🌟⭐️🌟 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 4, 2021