"Killed any chance India had" - Fans react to Marco Jansen's 84*-run knock in IND vs SA 1st Test

South Africa's bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen shone with the bat in the team's first innings of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against India at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Walking out to bat at No. 7, Jansen formed a crucial 111-run partnership with Dean Elgar for the sixth wicket to put his team in the driver's seat. While Elgar departed in the 95th over after a 185-run knock, Jansen continued to accumulate vital runs for the Proteas.

He remained unbeaten on 84, his career-best score in Test cricket, as South Africa were bowled out for 408. Marco Jansen earned praise from all quarters for his batting exploits. Here are some of the top reactions on social media:

Marco Jansen missed out on his maiden Test century as South Africa lost their ninth wicket, and skipper Temba Bavuma could not come out to bat due to a hamstring injury. Jansen's knock helped the home team gain a 163-run lead over India.

While Dean Elgar and Marco Jansen were the top performers with the bat in the innings, Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers. The pace spearhead finished with four wickets, dismissing Tony de Zorzi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada and Nandre Burger.

Mohammed Siraj bagged two scalps, whereas Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, and Prasidh Krishna took one wicket each.

India lost openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal early in the second innings of Boxing Day Test

After being bundled out 245 in the first innings, the Men in Blue batters needed to come up with an improved performance in the second essay to be able to fight their way back.

However, they once again started shakily, with openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal back to the pavilion early.

Sharma was the first one to depart. The Team India skipper perished for a duck in the third over, getting out bowled to Kagiso Rabada. Jaiswal (5), on the other hand, was caught behind off Nandre Burger's bowling in the sixth over.

