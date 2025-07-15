King Charles III interacts with members of the Indian cricket team after ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

The Indian cricket team met King Charles III, King of the United Kingdom, after the third Test against England at Lord's. The meeting took place at St. James Palace in London.
Among the players, King Charles III first interacted with the Indian men's cricket team captain Shubman Gill. He then shook hands and interacted with vice-captain Rishabh Pant and ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah.
He further interacted with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, among other members of the Indian team.
The visitors are currently in London, where the third Test of the five-match series was played. They now have a nine-day break before the fourth Test begins on Wednesday, July 23, at Old Trafford, Manchester.
India are 1-2 down in the series, with England winning the first and third Tests, while the visitors won the second.
India will look to bounce back after heartbreaking Lord's defeat
Both teams put up an intense showing in the third Test at Lord's. The game went right down to the wire with England pulling off a stunning 22-run win in the final session of the fifth day. In the first innings, the hosts scored 387, which India equalled in their first essay.
England's second innings saw them being bowled out for 192. Washington Sundar bagged four wickets while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj picked up two apiece.
The visitors were set a target of 193 in the final innings, and at stumps on day four, they were down to 58/4. A gripping fifth day was on the cards, with both teams fighting hard to get the win and take a 2-1 lead in the series. India got close but fell agonisingly short in the end. They were bowled out for 170 as England won by 22 runs.
It was a heartbreaking defeat for Shubman Gill and his team, who dominated most of the game but could not get a desirable result. It will be important for them to bounce back as the fourth Test now becomes a must-win affair to keep the series alive.
