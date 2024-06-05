"Kisi ko back spasm hone wala hai"- Top 10 funny memes ahead of India's opening match in 2024 T20 World Cup

Team India and Ireland are all set to clash in the eighth match of the 2024 T20 World Cup on Wednesday (June 5). Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York will play the host to the contest. It is the first in the tournament for both teams.

The Indian selectors have put their faith in seniors yet again, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retaining their spots in the squad despite disappointing losses in the 2022 and 2021 editions of the tournament.

Sharma will also lead the team in the T20 World Cup for the second time this year. He captained the side in the previous edition in 2022 in Australia, where Men in Blue suffered a crushing 10-wicket loss in the semi-final against England to bow out. He will be hoping for a better result this time around.

India have a great record against Ireland in T20Is as they have registered victories in all the seven games they have played against them so far. The two teams faced off only once in the 2009 T20 World Cup in England. Men in Blue beat the Irish side comfortably by eight wickets in that contest. Rohit Sharma hit an unbeaten half-century to help his side coast to the target in the second inning of the match.

Fans eagerly await Team India's first match of the T20 World Cup. They expressed their anticipation by sharing hilarious memes on social media. Here is a collection of the best memes:

"It's certainly not going to be an IPL kind of scores here"- Indian captain Rohit Sharma ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup clash vs Ireland in New York

Speaking at a pre-match press conference on the eve of the match against Ireland, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma gave his opinion on the playing conditions and pitches in New York. He felt that run-scoring would be difficult and urged his batting unit to adapt to the conditions quickly as they came off from the IPL, which was a high-scoring tournament. Rohit said:

"Certainly it doesn't look like a place where you can score easily. So we've got to be a little mindful of that and see what best we can do. That is what the experience in the dressing room is all about and we have got a lot of that. We are all coming off playing in IPL where a lot of runs were scored, so it's important to have that balance, understand what is required here."

Sharma continued:

"It's certainly not going to be an IPL kind of scores here, so we are very mindful of that and we just need to assess as quickly as possible and then bring your game into the picture. When we played the game with Bangladesh, all three spinners bowled two overs. It wasn't that easy to hit them. And in yesterday's match (SA versus SL), the spinners also took wickets. No one knows the conditions."

What should be the combination of Team India for the match against Ireland? Let us know your views in the comments section.

