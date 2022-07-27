“Kiska baby hai yeh” - Yuvraj Singh’s hilarious comment as wife shares picture of their son turning six months old

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh’s humorous side was on display as he posted a funny comment on wife Hazel Keech’s recent Instagram post. Hazel shared a picture of their newborn son Orion along with an emotional message on the occasion of the toddler turning six months old.

Yuvraj announced the birth of his son in January this year. Last month, he revealed the name of the child on the occasion of Father’s Day. On Tuesday (July 26), Hazel took to Instagram and uploaded a cute picture of Orion. Along with the picture, she posted a message that read:

“And just like that my little ray of sunshine turns 6 months 🌞! Its a pleasure to watch you explore and learn new skills everyday. Thank you for making me your mummy; its a role I treasure. Happy 6 Months Orion ❤️👶🏼.”

Replying to the post, Yuvraj commented:

“Kiska baby hai yeh ❤️😍😁.”

Showbiz celebs Neeti Mohan, Sagarika Ghatge as well as tennis star Sania Mirza reacted to Hazel’s post with red heart emojis.

Yuvraj Singh’s tribute to martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Earlier in the day, the former batter paid tribute to the country's martyrs on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The day is observed on July 26 every year to mark India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War.

Sharing a post on Twitter, he wrote:

“Paying my tributes to the courageous martyrs of the Kargil war who selflessly protected our motherland 🙏🏻 We will always be indebted to our armed forces. Jai Hind 🇮🇳.”

The former all-rounder represented India in 40 Tests, 304 one-dayers and 58 T20Is, scoring 11,778 international runs. He was also a handy left-arm spinner, claiming 148 scalps across the three formats of the game.

A white ball legend, the 40-year-old was a key member of the Indian team that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 50-over World Cup.

