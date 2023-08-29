"Kitna bada fraud huwa hai" - Top 10 funny memes as fans unleash their frustration after turbulent ticket booking experience for upcoming World Cup

The ticket sales for the much-anticipated Indian games at the upcoming ODI World Cup commenced on Tuesday, August 29. It is only a limited sale reserved for people who own a Mastercard (a payment-processing network and a tournament sponsor).

The sale of tickets for users of this card began at 6 pm IST today. Within a couple of seconds, a 'you are added in the queue' message was displayed on the screens for some fans, while the app and website crashed for some others.

Enthusiastic fans kept trying hard to secure a World Cup game ticket by using multiple devices. They also patiently waited for hours in the virtual queue. However, most of them were left disappointed as they did not get tickets due to the malfunctioning of the service provider, due to which they were added to a queue again.

The turbulent ticketing process for the upcoming ODI World Cup angered the fans as they took to Twitter and Instagram to vent their frustration by sharing memes. Here are some of the best ones:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Team India's schedule for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Match 5: October 8 - India vs Australia, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 2 PM IST

Match 8: October 11 - India vs Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2 PM IST

Match 13: October 15 - India vs Pakistan, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2 PM IST

Match 17, October 19 - India vs Bangladesh, Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune, 2 PM IST

Match 21, October 22 - India vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, 2 PM IST

Match 29, October 29 - India vs England, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2 PM IST

Match 33, November 2 - India vs Qualifier 2, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2 PM IST

Match 37, November 5 - India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2 PM IST

Match 43, November 11 - India vs Qualifier 1, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2 PM IST