"Kitne criminals kharida apne hame marne ke lie" - Mohammad Shami's wife levels shocking allegations after High Court ruling 

Team India's veteran pacer Mohammad Shami's estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, penned down a long note on social media, where she leveled serious allegations against the star cricketer. Her outburst came just days after the Calcutta High Court ordered Shami to pay ₹4 lakh per month to Jahan as alimony.

The post started with Jahan suggesting Shami wouldn't find a doting wife like her. She addressed the fast bowler as 'my love' and emphasized that their bond will continue till they live.

However, she followed it by accusing Shami of hiring criminals to attack her and their daughter Aaira. The former model even labeled the ace seamer as 'characterless' and 'greedy'.

Jahan wrote in an Instagram post:

"I love you so much jaanu ❤️ Milegi?kahi mere jaisi biwi jo itni shiddat se rishta nibhae? 'Don't worry my love' marte dam tak ham ek mazboot rishta nibhaenge inshallah bas decide apko karna hai wo mazboot rishta hoga kaisa!

"7 sal se hamlog legal battle me involved hai. Kya faida hua apko? Characterless,greedy,mean minded hone ke karan apna khud ka hi family barbad kar dia. Kitne criminals kharida apne hame marne ke lie,badnaam karne ke lie,pareshan karne ke lie har jagah se harane(defeat) ke lie,kuch hasil hua apko?

Claiming the Shami wasted a lot of money instead of using it for their daughter's education and future, Jahan added:

"Jo paise haraamkhoro ko dia beshyao par lootaya wo paise agar apni beti ki education,life and future ke lie kharch kia hota aur mujhe achi zindagi dete to kitna acha hota gunah se bhi bach jate aur ham ek izzat ki achi zindagi jee sakte the, Dekho Allah ne mujhe kitni himmat, bardasht aur sabar dia hai mai still haq ki ladai me khadi hu."

It is worth mentioning that Shami and Jahan tied the knot on June 6, 2014. Their marriage ended with a public fallout after Jahan filed an FIR for domestic violence in 2018.

"The way he leads his lifestyle, ₹4 lakh is less" - Mohammad Shami's wife not happy with High Court order

Reacting to the Calcutta High Court judgement, Hasin Jahan stated that she wasn't happy with a ₹4 lakh-per-month alimony. She opined that the cricketer leads a lavish lifestyle, and she also deserves the same.

Revealing that she had demanded a sum of ₹10 lakh per month, Jahan told PTI (quoted as saying by Hindustan Times):

"The way he leads his lifestyle, INR 4 lakh is less. We demanded INR 10 lakh four years ago. The cost of living has increased now. And we will demand it again. This judgment is a big win for me. I'm thankful to Imtiaz bhai (Jahan's advocate) and the Hon'ble Judge of the High Court. But I still think we should be getting a higher amount of money so I can take care of our daughter and meet her needs."

On the cricketing front, the bowler was last seen in action during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Playing for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), he picked up six wickets across nine outings at an economy rate of 11.23.

