T20 World Cup 2021: Ish Sodhi available to play in New Zealand's must-win game against Afghanistan after copping a blow to his head

New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has received clearance to play in the must-win encounter against Afghanistan on Sunday of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Ish Sodhi revealed that he passed the concussion test and is ready to push New Zealand's case for the second semi-final spot.

Ish Sodhi copped a blow to his head during the Black Caps' commanding win over Namibia on Friday in Sharjah. A shot by all-rounder David Wiese struck his forearm before hitting his forehead and finding himself down. However, the 29-year old has escaped serious injury.

Sodhi revealed it wasn't too bad as despite waking up with a headache, their team doctor ruled out the possibility of a concussion. The Ludhiana-born Kiwi cricketer highlighted the dropped catch and told stuff.co.nz:

"Thankfully it wasn’t too bad – unfortunately I dropped the catch when it burst through my hands, which lightened the blow a little bit. I definitely woke up with a bit of a headache, but all the procedures in place have been taken and team doctor Dr John Cameron has ruled out the chance of concussion, which is great. Once everyone saw that I was alright, they reminded me that I dropped the catch. Bit of a knock to the head, bit of a headache initially, but thankfully the past 24 hours there has been no issues so far."

As a result, Sodhi could not finish his spell and bowled only three overs. He conceded 22 runs and dismissed Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus.

New Zealand will be relieved to see Ish Sodhi's availability

New Zealand. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Kiwis will undoubtedly be glad to have Sodhi available for a critical game against an unpredictable Afghanistan. The wrist-spinner has been in superb form so far, snaring seven wickets in four games at 15.57.

Should Kane Williamson and co. beat Afghanistan, they will progress to the semifinals, joining Pakistan from Group 1. They are currently in second position after winning three games out of four.

