KL Rahul achieves massive record as he smashes 3rd Test ton in the UK during ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

India's opening batter KL Rahul achieved a huge record following his century against England on Day 4 of the opening Test in Leeds on Monday, June 23. The right-handed batter smashed his third test ton in England, becoming the first Asian opener to achieve the landmark. The 33-year-old eclipsed five players with the milestone. His previous Test tons in England came in Kennington Oval (149 in 2018) and the Lord's (129 in 2021).

Most centuries by Asian openers in England [Via India Today]

KL Rahul – 3 Rahul Dravid – 2 Sunil Gavaskar – 2 Vijay Merchant – 2 Ravi Shastri – 2 Tamim Iqbal – 2

KL Rahul reached his century during the 62nd over of India’s second innings. Shoaib Bashir bowled a fuller length ball outside off and Rahul got forward and drove it wide of sweeper cover before completing two runs.

This was his ninth Test hundred, eighth away from home. He also chipped in with a valuable 42 in the first innings of the ongoing match.

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant help India put pressure back on England with a stunning partnership on Day 3

Centuries from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant helped India dominate England on Day 4 of the opening Test. They are on the verge of a 200-run partnership.

At the time of writing, the tourists were 266/3 after 70 overs in their second innings, with Rahul (113 off 218) and Pant (101 off 131) at the crease. They have now extended the lead to 272. Skipper Shubman Gill was the last batter to be dismissed, cleaned up by Brydon Carse for eight runs as the tourists lost their third wicket for 92.

Asked to bat first, India put up 471 in their first innings, thanks to centuries from Shubman Gill (147), Rishabh Pant (134), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (101).

England captain Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue bagged four wickets apiece.

In response, England were bundled out for 465 in their first innings. Ollie Pope top-scored for the hosts with 106 off 137 balls, but Harry Brook missed out on a well-deserved ton, getting out on 99. Ben Duckett also chipped in with 62.

Jasprit Bumrah bagged a five-wicket haul for the visitors, while Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj shared three and two wickets, respectively.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test live score and updates here.

