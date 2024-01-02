KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty pose together as they ring in 2024 

Team India cricketer KL Rahul recently posed for an endearing picture with his wife, Athiya Shetty, during their New Year festivities. Rahul is currently representing India in the two-match Test series in South Africa.

He recently captained the team in the three-match ODI series before the Tests, which the visitors won 2-1.

KL Rahul has made a good comeback to red ball cricket with the bat. In the first Test against the Proteas, he hit a phenomenal century in the first innings, countering challenging conditions and a fiery South African pace attack.

However, India lost the match comprehensively by inning and 32 runs inside three days to go down 0-1 in the series. The second Test match will commence on January 3 in Cape Town.

Ahead of the game, Indian players were seen in the nets and then away from it, spending quality time with their respective families.

Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram and shared a photo of herself and KL Rahul to give fans a glimpse of their New Year celebrations.

You can watch the picture below:

Athiya Shetty's Instagram story about New Year Celebrations.

"I think it's going to be a huge plus for India"- Sanjay Bangar on KL Rahul playing at number 6 in Tests

Former Indian all-rounder Sanjay Bangar recently opined that KL Rahul's presence in the lower middle-order could be a huge boost for Team India in Tests. He feels that Rahul can be a game-changer and win matches for the side at number 6 due to his wonderful skill set.

While speaking on Star Sports, Bangar said:

"If he has to continue playing in that particular position, I think it's going to be a huge plus for India because he is a stroke player. He has batted at various positions and he can bat very well with the tail."

The former player continued:

"We have seen this not only in Test cricket but in other formats of the game as well. So all those things put together indeed make KL Rahul a capable No. 6 who can put India in winning situations in Test matches."

He added:

"He scored centuries in the Boxing Day Tests of 2021 and 2023 in Centurion. If you perform well in any place, you have good memories of that place and when you go back to that place, your confidence is much better."

