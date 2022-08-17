"KL Rahul has become a model cricketer in India colours" - Former Zimbabwe cricketer heaps praise on Indian captain ahead of IND vs ZIM 2022 series

KL Rahul returns to play cricket in Zimbabwe, 6 years after he made his ODI debut for the Indian cricket team back in 2016. This time, however, Rahul will captain the Indian team in a 3-match ODI series which commences with the 1st ODI on August 18th in Harare.

Although the Indian squad for the Zimbabwe series does not feature star players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah among others, it provides an opportunity to test out some of Indian cricket's best talents who otherwise find themselves on the bench.

For Rahul himself, this tour is an opportunity to regain some match fitness ahead of the all-important Asia Cup 2022, having undergone surgery in June for a sports hernia issue. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda facilitated by SONY, former Zimbabwe cricketer Tino Mawayo stressed on how Rahul's progression from his debut to the present day is quite a commendable feat.

"I was very impressed by a young KL Rahul on debut and we've seen his progression over the years. Rahul's become a model cricketer in India colours and I'm impressed that he will be a part of India's touring party this time. He's a well-rounded, mature and sensible individual, I'm keen to see how he will lead this younger-looking Indian cricket team."

"We've been scratching around desperately to find out when India are coming" - Mawayo pleased to see IND vs ZIM 2022 series happening

Mawayo, who represented his country in 11 Tests and 7 ODIs, understands the importance of India playing in Zimbabwe - both from a fans' perspective and to give the cricketing quality in the country a massive facelift.

India last toured Zimbabwe for 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is in 2016, and since then, Indian cricket fans in the country have been starved of seeing most of India's cricketing talents live in the stadiums.

With the bilateral series finally taking place after a rather painfully long wait, Mawayo is confident of the major positives that will surface from India playing in Zimbabwe.

"It's huge. Whenever India go anywhere to play cricket, it's massive. India hasn't been to Zimbabwe since 2016, and we look forward to this series as fans and as loyalists of the sport. In fact, it's been postponed a few times, so we've been scratching around desperately to find out when India is scheduled to come. This is undoubtedly a massive boost for the cricketing fraternity and the country."

KL Rahul will lead the Indian cricket team for the 3-match ODI series, with opener Shikhar Dhawan serving as his deputy. The first ODI is scheduled for August 18th, with the second and third ODIs taking place on August 20th and August 22nd respectively.

