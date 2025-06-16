KL Rahul and Ben Stokes battle it out in a fun challenge ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

KL Rahul and Ben Stokes were seen taking part in a fun target-based challenge set by the sports conglomerate Red Bull ahead of India's upcoming Test series against England. Stokes and Rahul are both ambassadors of Red Bull and were seen partaking in several drills in which they had to aim at certain targets and hit them.
In a video posted on the social media platform X, both players were seen enjoying trying to hit the targets and taking on the challenges for Red Bull. Stokes and Rahul, who will be in opposing camps come June 20 when the series begins, were also seen sharing many friendly jibes at each other amid their shared camaraderie.
It appeared as if the video had been shot in India, and not England, where both teams are currently based. Autorickshaws were seen in the video, hoisting targets for the duo to hit and accumulate points. At the end of the video, firecrackers went up to celebrate the duo's achievements in the drill.
India and England play each other in the first Test starting June 20
India take on England in the first of five Tests in this series, which starts on June 20 at Headingley in Leeds. The next four Tests will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham, Lord's, Old Trafford in Manchester and the Oval in London.
Ahead of the series, to prepare well, India played a three-day friendly game against India A in Beckenham from June 13 to 15. Sarfaraz Khan and Shardul Thakur scored centuries for India A and India, respectively, in that match.
India captain Shubman Gill and veteran Karun Nair also impressed with half-centuries. India, who are in a phase of transition after the dual retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, seem well prepared to take England on.
