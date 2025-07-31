KL Rahul chops on for 14 as visitors lose both openers early in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

KL Rahul failed to make the most of his start on Day 1 of the fifth Test between India and England at The Oval on Thursday, July 31. The right-handed batter departed for 14 runs off 40 balls as he chopped onto the stumps. As a result, India lost their second wicket for just 38 runs in the morning session.The dismissal came in the 16th over of India’s first innings. Chris Woakes bowled a short of a length ball outside off, and Rahul was cramped for room. The batter went for the cut shot but ended up dragging the ball onto the base of the off-stump. The replays showed the ball swung inwards after pitching, hitting the inner portion of the willow, and it was all curtains for the in-form opener.Watch the video below:KL Rahul and Yashavi Jaiswal depart cheaply in the fifth Test against EnglandGus Atkinson and Chris Woakes helped England remove openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul after stand-in-captain Ollie Pope won the toss and elected to bowl. Jaiswal was plumb lbw, perishing for just two runs.At the time of writing, the tourists were 44/2, with skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan at the crease.Earlier in the day, India made four changes as Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, and Prasidh Krishna made it to the playing XI. India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah (rested) and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (injured) were the notable absentees.On the other hand, England’s regular skipper Ben Stokes has been ruled out due to an injury.The hosts are leading the five-match series by 2-1. They won the first and third Tests by five wickets and 22 runs at Headingley and Lord’s, respectively.Meanwhile, India won the second Test by 336 runs at Edgbaston. The fourth Test between the two teams ended in a draw in Manchester. The tourists must win the game to settle for 2-2 and avoid consecutive away Test series losses after the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test live score and updates here.