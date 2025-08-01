KL Rahul departs cheaply as Josh Tongue gets him caught at slip in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Aug 01, 2025 23:34 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Josh Tongue celebrating KL Rahul's wicket. [Getty Images]

Team India opener KL Rahul fell cheaply once again in the second innings of the fifth Test against England at The Oval on Day 2 (Friday, August 1). The right-handed batter was caught in the slip, perishing for just seven runs as the tourists lost their first wicket for 46.

The dismissal came in the 10th over of India’s second innings. Josh Tongue bowled a length ball that landed on off and straightened on its way to the batter. Rahul went after the ball only to manage a faint edge, and Joe Root took a regulation catch at the first slip.

Watch the video below:

KL Rahul had managed just 14 runs in the first innings. The 33-year-old, however, finished with 532 runs in 10 innings, comprising two tons and a fighting 90 in the fourth Test.

Most runs by an Indian opener in a Test series in England [via Cricbuzz]

  1. 542 - Sunil Gavaskar, 1979
  2. 532 - KL Rahul, 2025*
  3. 402 - Murali Vijay, 2014
  4. 368 - Rohit Sharma, 2021-22

KL Rahul perishes, but Yashasvi Jaiswal gives an impressive start to India on Day 2 of the 5th Test

KL Rahul departed cheaply, but Yashasvi Jaiswal has given a promising start to India in their second innings in the fifth Test on Day 2.

At the time of writing, the visitors were 56/1, with Jaiswal (41) and Sudharsan (7) at the crease.

Earlier in the day, India bundled out England for 247 in their first innings, losing their last four wickets for 20 runs. Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, and Ben Duckett chipped in with 64 (57), 43 (38), and 53 (64), respectively. Crawley and Duckett put on a 92-run partnership for the opening stand. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna starred with the ball for India, returning with four wickets apiece.

Asked to bat first, the tourists surrendered for 224 in their first innings. Karun Nair top-scored with 57 off 109, while Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar contributed 38 (108) and 26 (55), respectively. Gus Atkinson was the pick of the bowlers for England, bagging a fifer. Meanwhile, Josh Tongue scalped three wickets.

India must win the game to avoid a series loss. England are 2-1 ahead in the series following wins in the first and third Tests at Headingley and Lord’s, respectively.

The Shubman Gill-led side won the second Test by 336 runs at Edgbaston. The fourth Test ended in a draw at Manchester, thanks to a fighting batting display from the visitors across five sessions, including tons from skipper Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar.

England are searching for their first Test series win against India at home since 2018. The two teams settled for a 2-2 draw in the 2021/22 series.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test live score and updates here.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by James Kuanal
