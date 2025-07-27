KL Rahul dismissed ten shy of a hundred by Ben Stokes on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Jul 27, 2025 17:07 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Ben Stokes burts into celebrations after taking KL Rahul's wicket on Day 5. [Getty Images]

England captain Ben Stokes ended KL Rahul’s defiance to break his 188-run partnership with Shubman Gill on Day 5 of the ongoing Manchester Test against India on Sunday, July 27. The medium pacer got Rahul plumb as the ball hit him on the back pad in front of the stumps.

The wicketkeeper-batter missed out on a well-deserved ton, perishing for 90 runs off 230 balls, comprising eight boundaries. With the scalp, India lost their third wicket for 188.

The dismissal came in the 71st over of India’s second innings, and the seventh over of the final day. Stokes bowled a nipbacker that stayed low, and Rahul was caught plumb. The skipper celebrated in delight without looking at the on-field umpire as the batter started walking.

Rahul took the wise decision of not taking a DRS review as the replays showed the ball would’ve crashed into the middle stump. The wicket came soon after England burnt all their reviews.

Watch the video below:

During his knock, KL Rahul completed 500 runs in the series in England, becoming the second Indian opener after former skipper Sunil Gavaskar (in 1979) to achieve the landmark.

Ben Stokes didn’t bowl on Day 4 but scalped a fifer in the first innings against India, who were bundled out for 358. The left-hander also smashed 141 as England piled up 669 in their first innings to take a significant 311-run lead.

The all-rounder has turned everything he touches to gold and will now be looking to guide his team to a series win by sealing the ongoing Test. The hosts are already 2-1 ahead in the five-match series.

Shubman Gill and KL Rahul’s partnership kept India alive in the 4th Test

Shubman Gill and KL Rahul’s crucial partnership for the third wicket has helped India stay alive in the Test series against England. The 188-run stand came after the tourists lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan for ducks in the opening over.

At the time of writing, the visitors were 191/3, with Gill (90) and Washington Sundar (2) at the crease. They are still trailing by 120 runs with nearly 81 overs left in the contest.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test live scores and updates here.






